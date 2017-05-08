BRIEF-Dova Pharma sees IPO to be priced between $15 and $17/shr
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc sees IPO of upto 4.06 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
May 8 WhistlePig LLC :
* WhistlePig secures $25 million credit facility from JPMorgan Chase
* received a $25 million asset-based line of credit from JPMorgan Chase, replacing its current ABL Source text for Eikon:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing