April 25 Whitbread Plc:

* Costa opened 255 net new stores worldwide and we continue to roll out our successful and fast growing costa travel formats.

* Costa express had a great year installing over 1,500 machines of which 248 were in international markets

* Fy total revenue 3,106 billion stg versus 2,921 billion stg year ago

* Fy costa's underlying operating profit was up 5.3 pct to £158.0 million, with total sales growth of 10.7 pct.

* Fy underlying profit before tax 565 million stg versus 546 pctmillion stg year ago

* Recommends a final dividend of 65.90 pence per share, making a total dividend for year of 95.80 pence per share, an increase of 6.0 pct.

* Fy costa underlying operating profit 158 million stg versus 153 million stg year ago

* We now have four hub hotels open in london and one in edinburgh, with a committed pipeline of 11 hotels over next three years

* Full year dividend 95.8 pence versus 90.35 pence year ago