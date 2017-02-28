Feb 28 White Diamond Industries Ltd

* Says launch of medicinal products, organic nuts and seeds, snacks and candies, pulses, organic spices and condiments

* Co has changed business module from trading in diamonds to organic products farming, cultivations, distributions, retailing etc

* Says co is looking to set up 40+ retail outlets across India

* Says co is in advanced talks for strategic acquisition/lease farming and different pacts across india