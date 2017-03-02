March 2 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd

* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - election of Manning Rountree as chief executive officer, effective immediately

* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Rountree succeeds Ray Barrette, who is retiring

* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Ray Barrette also retired as chairman and as a member of board of directors of company

* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Rountree has also been elected to company's board of directors

* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Morgan Davis has been elected non-executive chairman