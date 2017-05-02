BRIEF-Intel says Israel restrictive trade practices law approves proposed Mobileye deal
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
May 2 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd :
* White mountains to vote in favor of Intact's acquisition of OneBeacon
* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - transaction is expected to close in q4 of 2017
* White mountains insurance group ltd - white mountains owns 75.7% of OneBeacon's outstanding common shares, representing 96.9% of voting power Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer