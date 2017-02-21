BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 21 Whiting Petroleum Corp
* Whiting petroleum corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Whiting petroleum corp - q4 2016 average production of 118,890 boe/d
* Whiting petroleum corp - full-year 2016 capex on target at $554 million
* Whiting petroleum corp - 2017 quarterly production forecast to grow 23% from q1 to q4
* Whiting petroleum corp - whiting projects a 2017 capital budget of $1.1 billion
* Whiting petroleum corp - company forecasts 2017 production of 45.0 to 46.0 mmboe
* Whiting petroleum corp sees q1 production 10.2 mmboe - 10.6 mmboe
* Whiting petroleum corp sees full year 2017 45.0 mmboe - 46.0 mmboe
BENGALURU, June 16 Gold on Friday held steady near a three-week low hit in the previous session on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data, and was headed for a second straight weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,254 per ounce by 0106 GMT. It hit its weakest since May 24 at $1,251.18 on Thursday. The metal has fallen nearly 1 percent so far this week. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent,
* Elliott says supports new BHP chair and new direction for BHP