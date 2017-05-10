UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Whole Foods Market Inc
* Whole Foods Market announces board refreshment with the appointment of five new independent directors and new board leadership
* Whole Foods Market Inc says gabrielle sulzberger has been appointed new chair of Whole Foods Market board of directors
* Whole Foods Market Inc says Mary Ellen Coe has been appointed new chair of nominating & governance committee
* Whole Foods Market Inc says significant refreshment of its board of directors by appointing five new independent directors, effective immediately
* Whole Foods Market - Board of directors will comprise 12 directors, 10 of whom are independent and six of whom were added in last seven months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources