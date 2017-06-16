UK's Imagination Tech up for sale after bruising battle with Apple
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
June 16 Amazon.Com Inc-
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
* Company expects to finance merger with Whole Foods Market with debt financing, together with cash on hand
* Amazon.com Inc - has entered into a commitment letter dated as of June 15, 2017, with Goldman Sachs Bank USA, among other
* Amazon.com - commitment parties to provide 364-day senior unsecured bridge term loan facility of up to $13.7 billion to fund consideration for merger
* Company board has unanimously approved merger agreement with whole foods market Source text: (bit.ly/2siT5G1) Further company coverage:
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares