April 17 Wi-Lan Inc
* Wi-Lan announces corporate developments and new growth
strategy
* Wi-Lan Inc - James Skippen, president & ceo, will become
executive chairman
* Paul Mccarten, chairman of board of directors will become
independent lead director
* Wi-Lan Inc - Wi-Lan will change its name to quarterhill
inc on or about june 1, 2017
* Wi-Lan Inc- steve thompson, vp finance will become interim
cfo
* Wi-Lan Inc - effective immediately Shaun Mcewan, cfo,
will become interim ceo
* Wi-Lan Inc- board of directors has begun search for a
full-time ceo
* Wi-Lan Inc says acquired businesses will operate
independently as subsidiaries of quarterhill
* Wi-Lan - quarterhill's growth strategy will focus on
acquiring technology companies in industrial internet of things
segment across multiple verticals
* Wi-Lan Inc- Wi-Lan will continue as a key subsidiary of
quarterhill focusing on patent licensing
* Wi-Lan Inc - following change of its name to quarterhill,
wilan will continue intellectual property licensing business as
a subsidiary of quarterhill
* Wi-Lan Inc- at December 31, 2016, company had $107.7
million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: