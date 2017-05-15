BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
May 15 Wideopenwest Inc
* Launch of initial public offering of 19.05 million shares of common stock, at a price to the public between $20.00 and $22.00 per share
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
PARIS, June 19 French stocks outperformed upbeat European indices on Monday following a convincing parliamentary majority for President Emmanuel Macron, while banks bounced following upgrades and the retail sector recovered from last week's losses.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr