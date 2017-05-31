GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
May 31 WideOpenWest Inc:
* WOW! announces the seventh amendment to its credit facility
* Amendment extends maturity date of revolving credit facility to may 31, 2022
* Seventh amendment refinances existing $200 million of borrowings available to WOW
* Loans under revolving credit facility will bear interest, at option of co at a rate equal to ABR plus 2.00% or LIBOR plus 3.00%
* Seventh amendment refinances existing $200 million of borrowings available to WOW
* WideOpenWest finance, LLC, a subsidiary of company, has entered into a seventh amendment to its credit agreement
* Amendment also provides an additional $100 million of revolving credit facility borrowings upon compliance by co with certain conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities