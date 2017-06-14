BRIEF-Qingdao Holdings International posts FY profit attributable HK$5.967 mln
* FY revenue from continuing operations hk$2.6 million versus hk$2.2 million
June 14 WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB:
* WIHLBORGS ISSUES SENIOR UNSECURED BOND
* WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB HAS WITHIN ITS MTN-PROGRAM ISSUED A SENIOR UNSECURED SEK 200M FLOATING RATE BOND WITH A TERM OF THREE YEARS
* BOND CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF THREE MONTHS STIBOR PLUS 105 BASIS POINTS AND HAS FINAL MATURITY ON JUNE 22, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 Payment processor Worldpay Group Plc expects to operate in the European Union through its Dutch business after Britain leaves the bloc, a company spokesman said on Thursday. "We expect to retain access to the single market by way of our Dutch business, which is regulated and fully licensed," Worldpay told Reuters in emailed comments.
* Announces petition against CNT Group Limited and Prime Surplus Limited