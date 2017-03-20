BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Wi-Lan Inc:
* WiLAN subsidiary variable lighting inks another license agreement
* Consideration paid to WiLAN and all other terms of license agreement are confidential
* Wi-Lan Inc says company's subsidiary, Variable Lighting LLC, has entered into a patent license agreement with Santa's Best Craft, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* Alliance data provides card services performance update for may 2017