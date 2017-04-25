Nikkei rises for 1st time this week on weak yen; Takata trade suspended
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
April 25 (Reuters) -
* U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross considering launching trade actions to protect U.S. Aluminum, semiconductor, shipbuilding industries - WSJ
* U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross considering ramping up free-trade talks with the European Union, Japan and UK - WSJ
* U.S. Secretary of Wilbur Ross says he expects to complete rewrite of the North American Free Trade agreement in 2017- WSJ
* U.S. Secretary of Commerce Ross says administration also looking at “potentially reopening South Korea” - WSJ Source text : on.wsj.com/2pgfX7w
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)