UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
April 5 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp
* Wildhorse Resource Development corporation announces borrowing base increase to $450 million
* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - existing borrowing base under its $1.0 billion multi-year revolving credit facility was increased by its bank group
* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - revolving credit facility was increased to $450.0 million from $362.5 million
* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - WRD's revolving credit facility matures in december 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018