April 5 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - existing borrowing base under its $1.0 billion multi-year revolving credit facility was increased by its bank group

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - WRD's revolving credit facility matures in december 2021