GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 29 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp
* Wildhorse Resource Development announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 revenue $39.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wildhorse Resource Development - delivered Q4 2016 average daily production of 14.3 mboe/d and pro-forma Q4 2016 average daily production of 17.5 mboe/d
* Wildhorse Resource Development - WRD expects to spend $450 to $600 million on its 2017 D&C capital budget
* Wildhorse Resource Development - in Q2 2017, WRD plans to add an additional drilling rig in North Louisiana
* Sees 2017 D&C capital expenditure of $450 million - $600 million
* Sees 2017 net average daily production 23.0 mboe/d - 27.0 mboe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.