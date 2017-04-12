BRIEF-Vita 34 ag wins MK Beleggingsmaatschappij Venlo B.V. as new strategic investor
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ACQUIRES MK BELEGGINGSMAATSCHAPPIJ VENLO B.V. AS A NEW STRATEGIC INVESTOR AND SECURES SUPPORT FOR FURTHER CORPORATE ACTION
April 12 Wilex AG:
* Outlook for 2017: increase in sales revenue forecast; investments in proprietary atac pipeline
* Financial guidance remains unchanged compared to that provided on 30 March 2017
* In first three months of fiscal year 2017, Wilex Group generated sales revenue and income totaling 0.6 million euros (previous year: 1.0 million euros)
* Net loss for first three months of fiscal year increased to 2.0 million euros, as planned (previous year: 1.1 million euros)
* Based on current planning and assuming planned corporate actions are carried out, company's financing is secured until end of Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ACQUIRES MK BELEGGINGSMAATSCHAPPIJ VENLO B.V. AS A NEW STRATEGIC INVESTOR AND SECURES SUPPORT FOR FURTHER CORPORATE ACTION
* Says Cosentyx shows sustained improvements in signs and symptoms for both active ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis in up to 80 percent of patients at 3 years Source text for Eikon: [ID:file:///C:/Users/g195632/AppData/Local/Fastwire/Download/-67 1638335/Body.Html] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* REG-INNATE PHARMA : DOSE-ESCALATION DATA SHOW FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE AND PROMISING CLINICAL ACTIVITY FOR IPH4102 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)