April 12 Wilex AG:

* Outlook for 2017: increase in sales revenue forecast; investments in proprietary atac pipeline

* Financial guidance remains unchanged compared to that provided on 30 March 2017

* In first three months of fiscal year 2017, Wilex Group generated sales revenue and income totaling 0.6 million euros (previous year: 1.0 million euros)

* Net loss for first three months of fiscal year increased to 2.0 million euros, as planned (previous year: 1.1 million euros)

* Based on current planning and assuming planned corporate actions are carried out, company's financing is secured until end of Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)