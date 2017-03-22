Fitch Downgrades AK BARS to 'B'; Outlook Negative; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has resolved AK BARS Bank's (ABB) Rating Watch Negative (RWN) by downgrading the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B' from 'BB-'. A Negative Outlook has been assigned. Fitch has also affirmed the Viability Rating (VR) of the bank at 'ccc'. At the same time Fitch has withdrawn the bank's ratings for commercial reasons. Fitch will no long provide rating and analytical coverage of AK B