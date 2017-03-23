BRIEF-xG Technology awarded interference mitigation patent to enhance wireless communications
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Wilhelmina International Inc
* Wilhelmina International, Inc. reports results for the year ended 2016
* Qtrly total revenues $ 17.6 million versus. $ 19.3 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RedHill biopharma announces confirmatory phase III study initiated with rhb-105 (talicia™) for H. Pylori infection
* Vivint Solar Inc says its residential solar energy systems are now available in Vermont Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: