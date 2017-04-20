UPDATE 2-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
April 20 Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai
* Says it aims to raise up to 292.0 million yuan ($42.40 million) by offering up to 41.6 million shares at 7.02 yuan per share in its Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2oNbDOv ($1 = 6.8860 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with the United States-based COLERIDGE APPS LLC on June 15