April 20 Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai

* Says it aims to raise up to 292.0 million yuan ($42.40 million) by offering up to 41.6 million shares at 7.02 yuan per share in its Shanghai IPO

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2oNbDOv ($1 = 6.8860 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)