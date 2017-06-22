WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Willbros Group Inc-
* Willbros announces awards valued at $68 million
* Willbros Group - oil & gas segment executed two contracts, utility t&d segment finalized multiple extensions of existing master service agreements
* First award is to construct approximately 24 miles of pipeline, ranging predominantly in size from 20" to 30", in northeast
* Willbros Group Inc - awards, with an estimated value of $50 million, will be added to backlog during june 2017
* Construction of pipeline under first award is expected to commence early in q3 of 2017 with completion by end of year
* Willbros Group Inc - work on booster stations in the midwest will commence immediately and is expected to be completed during q2 of 2018.
* Oil & gas segment has also been selected to construct five new booster stations in midwest
* Willbros Group - multiple msa extensions, varying from 1 to 2 years, have been executed, included in may 2017 backlog, with estimated value $18 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.