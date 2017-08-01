FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Willbros Group announces CFO transition
August 1, 2017 / 10:45 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Willbros Group announces CFO transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Willbros Group Inc

* Willbros announces CFO transition

* Willbros Group Inc - ‍Van A. Welch, chief financial officer & chief accounting officer, has informed co of his intention to resign from his position​

* Willbros Group Inc - Welch has accepted a similar position with a company in a different industry, agreed to assist co during this transition period

* Willbros Group Inc - ‍Welch has agreed to assist company during this transition period as it initiates a search process to fill this role​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

