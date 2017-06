March 8 Willbros Group Inc

* Willbros reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $164.4 million versus $217.7 million

* Willbros group inc - company obtains covenant amendment from lender

* Willbros group inc says at december 31, 2016, company reported total backlog of $792.5 million compared to $646.6 million at september 30, 2016

* Willbros group inc - on march 3, 2017, company amended its term loan to extend its covenant holiday through june 30, 2017

* Willbros group inc - on march 3, 2017, company put in place less stringent financial covenants for remainder of 2017