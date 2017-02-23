BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical appoints Chen Cheng Qing as chairman
Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board
Feb 23 William Demant:
* Søren Nielsen new President & CEO
* Niels B. Christiansen new Chairman of the Board
* President & CEO Niels Jacobsen has decided to step down
* Management changes will take effect on April 1, 2017
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.