May 9 William Hill Plc:

* Trading statement

* Announces a trading update for unaudited 17 weeks to 25 april 2017

* Growth in wagering and net revenue across all four divisions

* Online sportsbook amounts wagered up 9% and gaming net revenue up 8% following product improvements

* Retail sportsbook amounts wagered up 2% and gaming net revenue up 4%

* On track to deliver annualised £40m of cost efficiencies, largely for reinvestment, by end of 2017

* In line with market expectations for 2017 assuming normalised margins

* "It has been a positive start to year for William Hill across board" - ceo

* "overall, we are in line with market expectations for 2017 at this early stage in year." - ceo