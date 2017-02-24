BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 bln, including debt
* Amazon says transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt
Feb 24 Williams Companies Inc
* Williams Companies -Entered into arrangement with executive officers with regard to employment involuntarily termination on or prior to Dec 31, 2018
* Williams Companies - Under arrangement officer shall receive 2 times officer's annual base salary plus 2 times annual target bonus, and other benefits Source: (bit.ly/2mrZ3Qw) Further company coverage:
* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer