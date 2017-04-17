April 17 Williams Partners Lp
* Williams partners agrees to sell its interests in the
Geismar Olefins Facility to Nova Chemicals for $2.1 billion;
announces long-term feedstock supply and transportation
agreements with Nova Chemicals
* Says proceeds to be used to pay down debt and pre-fund
capital investments
* Plans to use cash proceeds from Williams Olefins
transaction to pay off its $850 million term loan
* Expects for federal tax purposes, any taxable gain
generated from transaction will be sheltered by net operating
loss carry-forwards
* Says Morgan Stanley & Co acted as lead financial adviser
to Williams Partners on transaction
* Units to enter long-term supply, transportation agreements
with Nova Chemicals to provide feedstock to Geismar Olefins
plant
