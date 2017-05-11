BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
May 11 Willis Towers Watson Plc:
* Willis Towers Watson prices offering of $650,000,000 of senior notes
* Willis Towers Watson - pricing of offering by Willis North America of Willis North America's $650 million of 3.600% senior unsecured notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
DUBAI, June 19 Commercial banks in the Gulf are examining their books and consulting lawyers to determine their strategies if the region's diplomatic crisis eventually forces them to sell off Qatari bonds and loans.