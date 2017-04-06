Avon CEO expected to step down - WSJ
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
April 6 Willis Towers Watson Plc:
* Roger Millay, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, will be voluntarily retiring, effective October 2, 2017
* Willis Towers Watson announces cfo retirement, effective fall 2017
* Will initiate a search immediately for cfo candidates and intends to complete search over next several months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million
* Bruce E. Terker reports 6.58 percent passive stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2stcpDg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)