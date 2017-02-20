Feb 20 Wilmar International Ltd

* Qtrly revenue $11.95 billion versus $9.43 billion

* Proposed a final tax exempt (one-tier) dividend of S$0.040 per share

* Qtrly net profit $560.8 million, up 69.9 percent

* Performance in 2017 is expected to be satisfactory

* "Recent lifting of restrictions in China on oilseeds and grains processing on foreign companies is expected to benefit our operations"