BRIEF-Wilmar proposes to make additional investment in Shree Renuka Sugars

July 28 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd

* entered into a subscription agreement with Narendra Murkumbi and his affiliates and srsl to facilitate an additional investment

* deal to facilitate an additional investment of inr7,839.6 million

* WSH intends to subscribe for 481.8 million ccps at an issue price of rs16.27 per share

* funding for infusion will be from internal sources and bank borrowings

* would be required to provide a guarantee in amount of inr27,130.01 million in favour of lenders participating in restructuring