BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharma prices $37.5 mln public offering of common stock
* Spring bank pharmaceuticals prices $37.5 million public offering of common stock
June 9 WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB:
* WILSON THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES US ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR WTX101 FOR THE TREATMENT OF ALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Spring bank pharmaceuticals prices $37.5 million public offering of common stock
* Regeneron details royalty agreement with novartis for canakinumab (acz885)
* General Electric Co - partnering with solairedirect, subsidiary of engie, to equip its plants with 140 mw of lv5 1-mw solar inverters Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sXXMrZ) Further company coverage: