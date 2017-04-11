April 11 Windtree Therapeutics Inc

* Windtree announces successful completion of second and final Aerosurf® phase 2B clinical trial interim safety review

* Windtree Therapeutics Inc- reaffirms its plan to announce top-line results from Aerosurf phase 2B clinical trial in mid-year 2017

Windtree Therapeutics Inc - company remains on track to release phase 2B results mid-year 2017