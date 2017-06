June 23 Winfair Investment Co Ltd:

* Announcement of final results for the year ended 31 March 2017

* FY revenue HK$26.3 million versus HK$25.6 million

* Board to propose payment of a final dividend of HK$0.12 per share in respect of year ended 31 March 2017

* FY profit after taxation attributable HK$50.9 million versus HK$3.7 million