April 4 Winfull Group Holdings Ltd
* Unit and apex step as vendors, and purchaser and
purchaser's sole shareholder and directors as guarantors entered
into provisional spa
* Net proceeds from disposal shared by group will be
approximately hk$172 million
* Disposal is expected to recognise a gain before tax of
approximately hk$90 million to group
* Deal for cash consideration of hk$1.30 billion
* Multi Fun Ltd has agreed to purchase entire issued share
capital and all outstanding shareholders' loan of apex plan
* Application has been made by co for resumption of trading
in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 5
april 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)