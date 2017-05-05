UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 Wingara Ag Ltd
* Announces purchase of a new 20-hectare site in dooen, victoria to further advance company's future hay exporting capabilities
* Purchase consideration will be funded from wingara's existing cash reserves
* Subject to timing of re-zoning, wingara is aiming to commence operations on this site in time for 2018/2019 hay season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources