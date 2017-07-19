FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Winmark Corporation commences self-tender offer to purchase up to 400,000 shares
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Health
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 19, 2017 / 12:17 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Winmark Corporation commences self-tender offer to purchase up to 400,000 shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Winmark Corp:

* Winmark Corporation commences self-tender offer to purchase up to 400,000 shares

* Winmark Corp - ‍has retained wells fargo bank, n.a. As depositary for tender offer and D.F. King & Co Inc, as information agent​

* Winmark Corp - ‍commencement of a self-tender offer to purchase up to 400,000 shares, for a price of $124.48 per share​

* Winmark Corp- ‍company intends to finance tender offer with its existing revolving credit facility as well as an additional term loan​

* Winmark Corp - offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, eastern time, on August 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.