July 5Winner Information Technology Co Inc :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 190.91 percent to 220.83 percent, or to be 10.1 million yuan to 11.2 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 3.5 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased number of orders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uxfRez

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)