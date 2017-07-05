BRIEF-IHeartCommunications announces extension of private term loan offers
July 5Winner Information Technology Co Inc :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 190.91 percent to 220.83 percent, or to be 10.1 million yuan to 11.2 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 3.5 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is increased number of orders
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uxfRez
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HONG KONG, July 6 Tencent Holdings' online publishing subsidiary has sought a waiver from Hong Kong listing rules to allow it to withhold shareholding information of some executives, drawing criticism from corporate governance advocates.