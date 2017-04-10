BRIEF-Richard Abbe reports 5.8 pct passive stake in CHF Solutions
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2sbOs0d Further company coverage:
April 10Winning Health Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 15 percent to 30 percent, or to be 25.5 million yuan to 28.8 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 22.2 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are improved main business and developed innovative business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PSuZsu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SEATTLE, June 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will combine its power and energy distribution businesses to create its largest unit by revenue as the top executive at GE Power announced his retirement after failing to win the conglomerate's CEO job.
* Mallinckrodt enrolls first patient in Phase 2B trial of H.P. Acthar® gel (repository corticotropin injection) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: