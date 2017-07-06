BRIEF-Seattle Genetics reports 8.2 percent stake in Immunomedics as of June 29, 2017
* Seattle genetics inc reports a 8.2 percent stake in immunomedics inc as of June 29, 2017 - sec filing
July 6 Winning Health Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up fund of size 606.1 million yuan ($89.09 million)with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sJd9EU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8036 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Aradigm Corp presents analysis of results for phase 3 orbit-3 and orbit-4 clinical trials - sec filing
* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc - effective June 30, 2017 units entered into fifteenth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing