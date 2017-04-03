April 3 Winshine Science Co Ltd

* Acquisition of 60% equity interest of target company

* Deal for at a total consideration of RMB30 million

* Upon completion of acquisition, target company will be held as to 60% by loyal victory and as to 40% by remaining shareholder

* Upon completion of acquisition, Hainan Zhongzhi co will be held as to 60% by Loyal Victory and as to 40% by remaining shareholder

* Loyal Victory conditionally agreed to purchase 60% of existing equity interest of Hainan Zhongzhi Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: