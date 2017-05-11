UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Winshine Science Co Ltd
* Loyal Victory, remaining shareholder and target company entered into an acquisition agreement
* Upon completion of acquisition and second acquisition, target company will be directly held as to 100% by Loyal Victory
* Loyal Victory to purchase and remaining shareholder to sell 40% of existing equity interest of target co at total consideration of RMB20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources