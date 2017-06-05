BRIEF-NextGen Gaming launches 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand
June 5 Winto Group (Holdings) Ltd
* Company (as vendor) and luck ocean entered into disposal agreement
* Agreement for a consideration of HK$36 million
* Expected that co will record an estimated gain of about hk$2.8 million (subject to final audit) from disposal upon completion
* Luck ocean agreed to acquire sale share from co
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million
BOGOTA, June 22 Colombia's Marxist ELN rebel group said on Thursday that two Dutch journalists it captured this week in the northeastern part of the Andean nation were in good health and would be freed.