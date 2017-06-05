UK's Prince Philip has left hospital in London, Buckingham Palace says
LONDON, June 22 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
June 5 Wipro Ltd
* Clarifies on an article "Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: source"
* Says article on Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business is "baseless and malicious"
* Says "no truth to unsubstantiated rumors" Source text - (This is with reference to an article in moneycontrol.com headlined : "Wipro Promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: Source" "The article is baseless and malicious. There is no truth to these unsubstantiated rumors.") Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's Google will press U.S. lawmakers on Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce