BRIEF-Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
July 5 Wipro Infrastructure Engineering:
* Wipro infrastructure engineering - co, israel aerospace industries announced strategic alliance for manufacturing composite aerostructure parts, assemblies Source text - [Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Partners with Israel Aerospace Industries Bangalore, India, July 5, 2017: Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), part of Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd. and Israel's prime aerospace and defense manufacturer, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), today announced a strategic alliance for manufacturing composite aerostructure parts and assemblies.] Further company coverage:
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 24 MILLION PLUS ADJUSTED EQUITY OF SEK 1.5 MILLION
* Visa Inc - announced availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: