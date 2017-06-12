PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 12 Wipro Ltd:
* Wipro clarifies on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
* Says clarifies that payable date and ex-dividend date for its ADR bonus issue, or stock dividend, are yet to be determined Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
LONDON, June 21 British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday left plans to abolish the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) out of her government's two-year programme in an omission lawyers said could signal an end to the controversial pledge.