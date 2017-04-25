BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 25 Wipro Ltd
* March quarter consolidated profit 22.67 billion rupees
* Says reappointment of Azim Premji as chairman, MD
* March quarter consol revenue from operations 140.62 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 21.19 billion rupees
* Says approved issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 22.57 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from operations was 137.42 billion rupees
* Says reappointed William Arthur Owens as independent director for 5 years from August 1, 2017
* Says approves increase in authorised share capital of co from 6.10 billion rupees to 11.27 billion rupees
* March quarter IT services segment revenue 134.02 billion rupees versus 127.97 billion rupees last year
* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release on the National Stock Exchange Source text - (bit.ly/2oHtbZW) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment