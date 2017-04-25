BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 25 Wipro Ltd
* Says expect revenues from IT services business to be in range of $1,915 million to $1,955 million for quarter ending June 30, 2017
* Says the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company around July 2017
* Says qtrly IT services margins was 18.3%
* Says total dividend for the year 2016-17 remains at INR 2 per equity share
* Says sustained strong cash generation in FY17 even as currency environment remained highly volatile
* Confident that recovery in energy & utilities , demonstrated strength in digital will help improve growth trajectory during course of current FY
* Says net addition to employee count was 1,305 for quarter
* Says quarterly annualized attrition has reduced to 14.8% from 15.4% in Q3.
* Says gross utilization has increased 150 sequentially basis points to 73.1% in quarter Source text: (bit.ly/2q1Pn53) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment