Feb 21 Wireless Telecom Group Inc:
* Wireless telecom group announces acquisition of
commagility, ltd.
* Wireless telecom group inc says initial purchase price for
commagility is comprised of $12.5 million in cash and $6.25
million of wireless telecom common stock
* Wireless telecom group inc - deal immediately accretive to
margins and earnings
* Wireless telecom group inc says acquisition is expected to
be immediately accretive to wireless telecom's gross and
adjusted ebitda margins
* Wireless telecom group inc says total purchase
consideration includes up to $12.5 million of additional cash
consideration in form of a 24-month earn-out
* Wireless telecom group -cash portion of deal at close was
funded from combination of cash on hand and borrowings from
newly issued senior credit facility
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: