May 15 Wireless Telecom Group Inc

* Announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 50 percent to $9.549 million

* March 31, 2017 backlog of firm orders of $6.75 million, an increase of $2.75 million over backlog at year-end December 31, 2016

* For quarter ended June 30, 2017, for 3 combined segments, sees revenue between $11 million - $11.5 million

* Expects for quarter ended June 30, 2017, for 3 combined segments gross margins between 47-48 pct

* Q1 loss per share $0.06